VfB Stuttgart y Nottingham Forest cierran acuerdo por Orel Mangala

Nottingham Forest are set to sign Orel Mangala from Stuttgard, here we go. Full agreement reached, as first called by @Plettigoal – deal now completed. 🚨🔴🇧🇪 #NFFC



More details:

▫️ £12.75m fixed fee

▫️ £3/4m add-ons

▪️ Been told sell-on clause also included around 12/14%. pic.twitter.com/sv1jBBS3hV