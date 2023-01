Bayer Leverkusen llega a un acuerdo con Noah Mbamba, pero Brujas busca entorpecer el trato

Belgian talent Noah Mbamba to Bayer Leverkusen, done deal and here we go! Full agreement in place, been told it’s all sealed on long term contract. 🚨🔴⚫️🇧🇪 #Bayer #transfers



Highly rated 2005 talent, Mbamba will join Bayer as free agent in the summer from Club Brugge. pic.twitter.com/vBk0Bi0dKl