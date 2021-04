¿Erling Haaland abandona Borussia Dortmund?

Mino Raiola is in Barcelona today together with Haaland’s father.

Meeting ongoing *right now* with Laporta, who dreams of Erling as new star.

There’s nothing agreed yet. Barça are one of the many clubs interested in signing Haaland.



📲 More details: https://t.co/eLOpkLu1Na https://t.co/9BT7yiw6qM